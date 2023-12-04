New mural in downtown Philippi

BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Philippi Convention and Visitors Bureau announced in a release Monday that a new mural can be seen in downtown Philippi.

The mural can be seen driving north through downtown Philippi, on the side of the building housing Hank’s Discount and Pawn Shop on Main Street.

With permission from the building’s owner, the Philippi Convention & Visitors Bureau had the mural installed by the mural’s maker MPB of Morgantown.

Over a year in production, the mural was designed by Cary Sponaugle, CVB member and Director of Marketing & Communications at the former ABU, and Joseph Mitchell, graphic artist.

The mural shows images of Philippi within the letters that spell Philippi. The design is taken from a post card from year’s past. The word “Philippi” sits over the mountains that surround the historical town and the iconic Philippi Covered Bridge.

“We are so pleased to add another bright spot in downtown Philippi for our residents and visitors to enjoy. We thank all those who worked to bring this project to fruition, Cary and Joey, Cheryl Wolfe who wrote the grant, the BCCF that awarded us the grant, the City of Philippi crews for measuring various possible locations for the mural, and to Morgantown’s MPB for making and installing the finished mural this fall,” says CVB President Karen Larry.

Visit the Philippi CVB at visitphilippiwv.com to learn more about this organization.

