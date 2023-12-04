Pleasant Valley host 3rd Annual Tree Lighting celebration this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Pleasant Valley community gathered for the 3rd annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on the evening of December 3rd. Around 4pm, families headed inside of the Valley Volunteer Fire Department kicking the night off with a Christmas party. Enjoying food by Wolfe catering, games, and pictures with not only their community, but Santa Claus and Mrs.Claus.

Emily Haddix, the Mayor of Pleasant Valley said she loves that each year they add something new to the event.

“This is our 3rd annual Tree Lighting celebration,” Haddix said. “The first one was kind of small, we only did the Tree Lighting, last year we did more of a party, and this year this one is the biggest party we had so far, so were growing every year and thanks to these guys and all of our elves’ helpers it has turned into something really fun for the city.”

Haddix said that this event has brought the community closer together and that is very important especially during the holiday season.

“It’s such a hard time for everybody right now and if that’s something we can do to give back and let our community just come enjoy a meal and have Santa with money never being the issue, we want to make sure we give back to our community when we can,” Haddix said.

The Tree Lighting is the main attraction of this event and it is located in the parking lot of A&W Kingwood highway exit. The decoration of the tree was a group effort with everyone in the community having a part. Marion County Community Band filled the air with Christmas toons as Santa and Mrs.Claus rode on top of the fire truck to the tree to light it up.

Pleasant Valley is happy with the outcome of the event and plans for this to get bigger and bigger each year.

