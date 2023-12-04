Power outage to affect thousands in Harrison, Marion counties

MARION, W.Va (WDTV) - A post on the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management Facebook page says there will be planned power outages at certain locations in the vicinity of Bridgeport, Enterprise, Fairmont, Gypsy, Haywood, and Shinnston.

The outage will affect 3776 customers, 196 of which are in Marion County.

Mon Power has scheduled the planned outage to upgrade facilities on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

There will be a second outage for the same group of customers on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

No critical facilities will be affected in Marion County.

If customers have any questions, they may call Mon Power Customer Service 800-686-0022.

All affected customers should receive a notification message from Mon Power.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.