Santa’s coming to the Morgantown History Museum

By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown History Museum is hosting an event for the holidays on December 15, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. where Santa Clause will come to visit.

Santa Claus will be greeting museum visitors, listening to children’s gift wishes, and posing for photos in his sleigh. Cookies, hot cocoa, and other refreshments will be served.

While Santa is not arriving until December 15, his sleigh will be on display in the museum for the entire month of December. Visitors to the museum are allowed to sit in the sleigh and take photos as well.

The museum is partnering with The Shack Neighborhood House for a holiday shelf-stable food drive and coal-mining exhibit throughout the month of December.

The Shack provides an inclusive, safe, and fun environment for learning and recreation for children, youth, and community members of all ages in Monongalia County and the surrounding areas.

Food items can be dropped off at the Morgantown History Museum, located at 175 Kirk Street Morgantown, WV during any hours the museum is open.

The museum is open Wednesday - Friday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday - Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information regarding Santa’s upcoming visit, email Burns at morgantownwvhistory@icloud.com or call the Morgantown History Museum at 304-319-180 or follow the Morgantown History Museum on Facebook.

