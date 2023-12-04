Stonewall Resort Hosts Month-Long Lineup of Holiday Events in December

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonewall Resort will host a series of holiday-themed events throughout the month of December that will appeal to everyone – from children and families to those interested in spending the season with that special someone.

“We call these event and activity filled weekends “Lakeside Holiday Traditions” and we encourage people to celebrate this special time of the year with family or loved-ones in the cozy, amenity-filled confines of Stonewall Resort,” said André D’Amour, general manager of Stonewall Resort.

The following is a list of events offered throughout December:

Santa Spectacular Children’s Party Dec. 15th Featuring food (and candy), games, music and visits by The Grinch, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph, Santa’s Elves and, of course, Santa Claus, kids (and adults) will love this special memory-making holiday party from 6-9pm.

Naughty & Nice Santa Dance Party, Dec. 16th Enjoy an unforgettable evening of festive fun during the Adults-only, Naughty & Nice Santa Dance Party in the Stonewall Ballroom featuring a Dueling DJs show, dancing, and adult refreshments from 8-11pm.

Christmas Eve Dinner, Dec. 24th Offering a full complement of holiday favorites, this special Christmas Eve dinner buffet in Stillwaters Restaurant will be offered from 5-8pm. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (304) 269-8880.

Christmas Day Lunch & Dinner, Dec. 25th Offered in Stillwaters Restaurant lakeside from 11am-7pm, guests will enjoy special menus perfectly tailored for this most special of holidays. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (304) 269-8880.



The weekends of December 1st, 8th, and 15th will also feature:

Breakfast with Santa in Stillwaters Restaurant each Saturday (12/2, 9, 16) from 9-10:30am.

Brunch with Santa each Sunday (12/3, 10, 17) from 11am-1pm.

Artisans on Display Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17.

Bow Making Demonstrations Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23 from 11am-12:30pm.

Wreath Making Classes Dec. 2, 9, 16 from 1-2pm.

Additionally, guests will enjoy a captivating 2,500 square-foot synthetic skating rink situated on the Resorts Patio overlooking the lake.

Day visitors and overnight guests can take to the rink on Thursdays and Fridays from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To learn more about any of the individual events or for reservations, contact Stonewall Resort at (304) 269-7400 or visit the website at www.StonewallREsort.com.

