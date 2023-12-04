Synthetic ice rink coming to Bridgeport
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Setup has started for a synthetic ice rink in Bridgeport.
According to a Facebook post by the Bridge Sports Complex, it will be located by the tennis courts near the City pool and open on December 8th.
It costs $15 per person and will include 60 minutes of skate time and skate rental.
Online reservation is required; walk-ins maybe be accepted based on capacity but must pay by credit card only.
You can make your reservations here.
