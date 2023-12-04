Vinegar Hill Road to be closed on Monday

Road closed
Road closed(KCTV5)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be a road closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, starting on Monday.

Delays will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Dec. 8, as crews work on demolishing the existing Interstate bridge.

Daytime operations only. Local traffic only.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may delay the project.

