WVDNR announces starts of December deer, bear hunting seasons

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources announced the beginning of the antlerless deer and bear firearms seasons set to open early in the month.

This next segment of the antlerless deer season will open December 7-10 in all 51 counties open to deer firearms season.

The next segment of the bear firearms season will open December 4 and run through the end of the year.

Hunters are reminded to wear at least 400 square inches of blaze orange when hunting in a county with an open deer firearms season.

Hunters must also check big game at a license agent, by calling 1-844-WVcheck or online at WVhunt.com.

For more information about these hunting seasons, open counties and regulations, hunters should consult the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, available to download at WVdnr.gov/hunting-regulations.

All antlerless deer taken during the season must be taken on a Class N or NN stamp or with a Class DT license, unless you are hunting on your own land.

Only one antlerless deer may be taken on each stamp. For bag limits by county, hunters should consult the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary. A final segment of the antlerless deer season will be open Dec. 28–31.

Hunters who harvest a bear are required to submit a premolar tooth from each bear. Hunters who harvest a female black bear are encouraged to save and submit the complete reproductive tract to the WVDNR for a $20 gift card. The WVDNR uses data obtained from tooth samples and reproductive tracts to monitor the black bear population.

For instructions on how to submit a bear tooth, check page 37 in the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, available to download at WVdnr.gov/hunting-regulations.

To participate in these seasons, hunters are reminded to purchase their stamps to go along with an appropriate hunting license. Hunting licenses and stamps may be purchased at license agents around the state or online at WVhunt.com.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.