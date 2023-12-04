WVDOH awards contacts for several paving projects in NCWV

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) awarded several paving and bridge projects throughout West Virginia in a press release on Monday.

The awards are from a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The WVDOH defines a bid letting as “a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time”.

Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.

Several projects were awarded; including, but not limited to:

Green Acres Contracting Company Inc. was the low bidder on a project to replace guardrails in District 3, with a bid of $695,260. (Calhoun, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt, and Wood counties)

West Virginia Paving Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project on WV 19 from Canvas to Lost Road, with a bid of $1,357,299.12. (Nicholas County)

West Virginia Paving Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project on US 33 from Upper Isner to Kelly Mountain, with a bid of $5,482,518.63. (Randolph County)

J.F. Allen Company was the low bidder on a paving project on WV 74 from Cox’s Mill to Auburn Road, with a bid of $566,215.49. (Gilmer County)

Catts Construction Inc. was low bidder on a renovation project on the Sheriff Fred Gaudet Bridge on US 33, with a bid of $407,117. (Upshur County)

J.F. Allen Company was the low bidder on a paving project on Old Weston Road, with a bid of $533,482.78. (Upshur County)

Mountaineer Contractors Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project on Burrough Street in Morgantown, with a bid of $650,570.35. (Monongalia County)

Mountaineer Contractors Inc. was the low bidder on a ramp paving project on Interstate 79, Exit 152, with a bid of $661,548.26. (Monongalia County)

J.F. Allen Company was the low bidder on a project to add turning lanes on Webster Road, with a bid of $11,760,146.66. (Nicholas County)

Doss Enterprises Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project on US 50 from Evansville to Fellowsville, with a bid of $988,488.75. (Preston County)

Officials say several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage.

