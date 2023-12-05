Buckhannon woman hosting Adopt-A-Senior for local nursing homes during the holiday

By Kajah Watkins
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon woman is making a difference in the community this holiday season, hosting Adopt-A-Senior at local nursing homes.

During the holiday season, some senior citizens do not get the opportunity to spend Christmas with their families. Now, thanks to Kaytee Thorne, seniors can get adopted by other locals to ensure a happy holiday.

Thorne said her great grandmother is the reason she wants to do this.

“My great grandma passed away two years ago,” Thorne said. “She was in a nursing home for about six months, and on Christmas, we went and saw her, and it was her last Christmas alive, and we realized that not a lot of people have families that would come in and visit and it’s just something in memory of her.”

She said a holiday blessing made her realize that this was the right thing to do.

“A couple days ago, I was in town and a gentleman gave me $20 and said it is the season of giving. It truly made me realize that it is the season to give, and I wanted to do something,” Thorne said.

All it takes is $10 to adopt a senior. Thorne will be making baskets full of goodies, distributing them to the nursing homes during the week of Christmas.

If you’re interested in adopting a senior, click here.

