Christmas Visits to Fairyland this Saturday in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Christmas is coming a bit early this year in the city of Buckhannon with a returning holiday event. This Saturday, there will be a big Christmas blast called Christmas Visits to Fairyland.

The event will include food vendors, The home of snow white, and the seven dwarfs. And all sorts of other Christmas fun.

“I think more than anything else there going to go home with a memory that this is a wonderful little town, a wonderful time of the year. And especially, we have love and compassion for everyone,” said Jerry Henderson, The Baxa Inn owner/ event organizer

The event will be from 6 to 8 Saturday on North Kanawha Street and The Baxa Inn parking lot.

