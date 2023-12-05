City Building Commission has Offer of $3.5 Million on CVB Building

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Building Commission has a buyer for a parcel it has had for sale at the Charles Pointe Development.

On Friday, the Commission unanimously approved a resolution that will allow for the sale of the building situated at 100 Marketplace Avenue in Bridgeport. The building is currently the home to the Greater Bridgeport Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Building Commission Attorney John C. Ashcom told members that an offer of $3.5 million has been made on the structure. Since it is a public building that is owned by the Building Commission, it has to go to public auction – opening up for the group that has made the offer or anyone else.

Ashcom said the auction will likely take place in January but did not have an exact time. Prior to the auction, the Bridgeport City Council and the CVB have to agree to it, which likely will not be an issue. The Building Commission leases the building to the city and the city subleases it to the CVB.

“It is contingent upon the City (Council) approving the sale, the CVB approving the sale,” Ashcom said. “They have the lease and sublease and they both have the right to purchase under those.”

Members Karen Myers Braun and Jenna L. Robey made the motion to accept establishing the auction. The two also approved the execution of a purchase agreement based on a successful result at the auction. Chairperson Jo Ellen Crowly recused herself from voting and left the room during discussion as her company, Homefinders Plus, is handling the real estate transaction.

The still relatively new two-story building housing the CVB previously housed the headquarters of the Mountain East Conference. Fairmont State University also occupied the entire second floor of the structure that covers more than 20,000 square feet. Both of those entities departed during the COVID pandemic.

Along with those mentioned above, Mayor Andy Lang, Interim City Manager Mark Rogers, City Clerk Lauren Rogers, and Council member Jon Griffith were at the meeting. Rogers was there in an official capacity, while the others served as spectators.

