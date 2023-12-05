City Building Commission has Offer of $3.5 Million on CVB Building

City Building Commission has Offer of $3.5 Million on CVB Building
City Building Commission has Offer of $3.5 Million on CVB Building(Connect Bridgeport)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Building Commission has a buyer for a parcel it has had for sale at the Charles Pointe Development.

On Friday, the Commission unanimously approved a resolution that will allow for the sale of the building situated at 100 Marketplace Avenue in Bridgeport. The building is currently the home to the Greater Bridgeport Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Building Commission Attorney John C. Ashcom told members that an offer of $3.5 million has been made on the structure. Since it is a public building that is owned by the Building Commission, it has to go to public auction – opening up for the group that has made the offer or anyone else.

Ashcom said the auction will likely take place in January but did not have an exact time. Prior to the auction, the Bridgeport City Council and the CVB have to agree to it, which likely will not be an issue. The Building Commission leases the building to the city and the city subleases it to the CVB.

“It is contingent upon the City (Council) approving the sale, the CVB approving the sale,” Ashcom said. “They have the lease and sublease and they both have the right to purchase under those.”

Members Karen Myers Braun and Jenna L. Robey made the motion to accept establishing the auction. The two also approved the execution of a purchase agreement based on a successful result at the auction.  Chairperson Jo Ellen Crowly recused herself from voting and left the room during discussion as her company, Homefinders Plus, is handling the real estate transaction.

The still relatively new two-story building housing the CVB previously housed the headquarters of the Mountain East Conference. Fairmont State University also occupied the entire second floor of the structure that covers more than 20,000 square feet. Both of those entities departed during the COVID pandemic.

Along with those mentioned above, Mayor Andy Lang, Interim City Manager Mark Rogers, City Clerk Lauren Rogers, and Council member Jon Griffith were at the meeting. Rogers was there in an official capacity, while the others served as spectators.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

power lines generic
Power outage to affect thousands in Harrison, Marion counties
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Joseph Thompson
Man charged with striking man in the head at restaurant
Glen Anderson
Police: Man charged with kidnapping woman with 3 children in pickup truck
Paul McCord
Man charged after strangling woman at Philippi home

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
WV Jazz society announces "Jazz Night at the Robinson Grand"
Money counting
Attorney General warns about "Grandparent Scam"
Pearl Harbor Day
WVU Veterans honor Pearl Harbor Anniversary
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
State Police investigating deadly shooting in Wayne County