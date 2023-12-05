Crews knock down building following massive fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Huntington’s Fire Chief, a former business that caught fire Monday night was slated for emergency demolition even before the fire took place on Monday evening.

Chief Greg Fuller tells WSAZ.com the building at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 3rd Street was of concern because of previous fires and due to the fact that most of the roof is gone.

Crews fight large fire at former business

Fire was showing from the multiple-story brick building when firefighters arrived just before 10:30 p.m.

Chief Fuller says most of the roof being gone caused the fire to vent quickly.

Chief Fuller also believes the “explosions” that people witnessed were caused by highly flammable metal in the building.

A detailed cause will not be able to be determined based on the condition of the structure. Fuller says the building is not safe to enter.

Crews began to knock the building down on Tuesday evening.

The chief says they will first knock down the bulk of the building to render it safe, then do some environmental work and testing.

Crews expect all of that to be finished within a week, then they will begin removing material from the site, which is a process that might take a little longer.

No injuries were reported during the fire on Monday evening.

