Fairmont man pleads no contest in murder of 4-year-old, receives no mercy

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man who pleaded no contest in the murder of his girlfriend’s child will receive no mercy.

36-year-old Walter Richardson, of Fairmont, entered a no contest plea during his trial for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend’s son in 2021 on Monday, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Richardson was arrested on March 4, 2021 after the boy was found unresponsive at his home. The child passed away four days later, and Richardson’s charges were upgraded to first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

During his trial on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, officials said he entered a plea of no contest, which means he agreed to be convicted but doesn’t admit guilt.

This plea caused the child abuse by a parent or guardian resulting in death charge to be dropped, leaving Richardson with only the first-degree murder charge, which carries a life sentence with no chance for parole, officials said.

Richardson requested a trial with no jury, according to officials.

Evidence was presented to Judge David Janes, who determined on Tuesday Richardson’s trial will be without mercy.

Officials said Richardson’s case holds a minimum sentence of life in prison without a possibility of parole.

Richardson’s sentencing will occur at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2024.

