Fairmont prepares for Hometown holiday Celebration

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Around Downtown Fairmont it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and what a better way to bring in the holiday season than a hometown celebration. Fairmont’s Annual Hometown Holiday Celebration kicks off Thursday night with it’s annual tree lighting ceremony; but the holiday festivities roll on through out the weekend. Alexander Petry is the Executive Director of Main Street Fairmont, and he believes this years event might be the best one yet.

" We are going to announce the winner of our coloring contest with all of the Marion county 4th graders and the winning of the coloring contest will light the tree for us. Starting on Friday going into Saturday we’re going to have both the hometown Christmas market and the feast of the seven fishes. We have 60 artisans, crafts, and baked good vendors. They’re going to be in our tent as well as in our court yard and that’s going to be open from 12-6 on Friday and 10-6 on Saturday. It’s a great way to knock out all of your Christmas shopping, we’ve got a really great variety.”

The 3 day celebration not only welcomes the holiday season, but also pays homage to the rich Italian history located in Fairmont.

“We have a very deep-seated Italian heritage history in this area of North Central West Virginia. So, number one we’re celebrating Italian heritage, but we’ve also built it up to be more than that now. We have offerings for everyone, even if you’re not Italian. It’s just a celebration of the great community spirit that we have here in downtown Fairmont.”

Speaking of rich Italian heritage what a better way to celebrate, than with a feast.

“This is actually the 17th year of the feast. This is one of the biggest years of the feast, it’s the first year that it’s an official 2-day feast. It’s also the first year we’re utilizing two blocks of Monroe street for the feast of seven fishes. We have 22 Italian and related food vendors that are going to be on the streets and we have a full day of entertainment lined up happening on Friday and Saturday.”

Although there is isn’t many unknowns about the holiday celebration; the biggest question going forward will be if the big guy might an appearance.

" Santa Clause will be here Friday and Saturday at hometown Christmas market. He’ll be with us 1-5 on Friday and 2-4 on Saturday. This is a really important and celebrated, historic event that we hold here in downtown Fairmont, it’s the biggest event of the year. It’s a 3-day event you don’t want to miss out. Come support our local food and vendor community and while you’re downtown be sure to visit our downtown business’ as well.”

