FIRST ALERT: Mountain snow tonight & tomorrow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re tracking a system that will bring rain and snow showers to our region today and tomorrow. Find out the timing, impacts and more details in the video above!

A low-pressure system from Canada will push into the Ohio River Valley and West Virginia today and tomorrow, bringing moisture into the Mountain State. As temperatures will be in the low-40s in the lowlands and the mid-to-upper-30s in the mountain counties, this means rain in the lowlands and wintry mix/snow in the mountains. Starting at midday, scattered rain and snow showers will start pushing into North-Central West Virginia, and more rain and snow showers will push across our region this evening. In the mountains, not much snow accumulation is expected, due to the ground temperature being too warm. Not much rain (less than half an inch) is expected in the lowlands. Still, today will be dreary. After midnight, a cool air mass from Canada will settle into our region, causing temperatures to drop below freezing in some areas and turning rain showers in the lowlands into snow showers. Scattered snow showers will still continue in the mountain counties tonight into tomorrow morning, allowing for snow accumulation, which may cause slick spots on some roads. Most of the scattered showers should move out by late morning tomorrow, but moisture from the Great Lakes will then push into our region and interact with the mountain cities between late morning and early evening. It’s not until after 6 PM that any leftover showers and flurries dissipate. By that time, snow totals will be less than 1″ in the lowlands and at least 2″ to 4″ in the mountains, with some higher elevations seeing up to 6″. This could cause hazardous travel conditions due to slick roads during the morning and afternoon hours, so the National Weather Service has the mountain counties under a Winter Weather Advisory from 4 PM Tuesday to 7 PM Wednesday, and we have a First Alert Weather Day in effect this Tuesday until Wednesday afternoon. Make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads and stick with 5 News to stay updated.

Fortunately, a dry air mass will bring clear skies on Thursday, and warm air will lift from the south for the rest of the week, causing temperatures to reach the 50s by Friday and Saturday. So the first week of December will end on a nice note. Then on Sunday, another low-pressure system will bring widespread rain showers into our region, leading to a soggy start to next week. The rain moves out by Monday, but a cool air mass behind the system will cause temperatures to drop back into the 30s and 40s. In short, today and tomorrow will bring snow to the mountains, and the rest of the work week will be mild and clear.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies, with rain showers in the lowlands and rain/snow showers in the mountain counties. High: 41.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with rain showers during the evening hours. Rain transitions into snow after midnight. Northerly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 32.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies, with a few isolated snow flurries possible. High: 39.

Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High: 47.

