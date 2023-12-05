FIRST ALERT: Snow accumulates in mountains through Wednesday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A clipper system barreling in from the northwest has caused messy precipitation since late this morning. For many, this precip has been rain or a rain/snow mix. However, our higher elevations have been seeing all snow, and will stay with snow throughout the duration of this event. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our higher elevations (eastern Tucker Co., eastern/southeastern Randolph Co., eastern Webster Co., northern Pocahontas Co.) until 7pm Wednesday evening, when all snow is expected to be done. In the meantime, accumulations in those areas will range from an inch or two, to as high as 5 inches in the highest elevations (think Canaan Valley and Snowshoe). As temperatures drop tonight in the lowlands, rain will transition to snow, but accumulation will be naught in these areas due to wet & warm grounds and a lack of decent snowfall. After Wednesday, temperatures increase each day, all the way up to the low 60s by Saturday. Rain on Sunday drops temperatures back to the 40s to start next week.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.