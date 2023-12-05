Man charged with making terroristic threats in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Randolph County for allegedly making terroristic threats.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a threats complaint at a home in Randolph County, according to a criminal complaint.

Officials said they received a call from the victim saying 50-year-old Marcus Hipp had been threatening them and pointing firearms at their home.

Hipp was allegedly seen pointing a black handgun around several times.

Additionally, troopers said Hipp messaged the victim on Nov. 6 a photo of an assault rifle-style 9mm with the caption “Your neighbor better hopes it goes well.”

On Nov. 24, Hipp reportedly sent the victim another photo of another gun with the caption “Happy Thanksgiving to you too … my newest.”

According to court documents, Hipp sent another message to the victim on Dec. 3 that said “If you think I won’t throw 40 rounds in the side of your house [you’re] mistaken.”

The victim allegedly told police neither he nor his wife felt safe at home.

Hipp has been charged with threats of terroristic acts and prohibited person from possessing a firearm. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

