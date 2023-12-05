Man charged with solicitation of a minor

Devin Kowalkoski
Devin Kowalkoski(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Upshur County after police said he solicited what he believed to be an underage teenager.

26-year-old Devin Kowalkoski made contact with what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook on Friday, Dec. 1, and during the conversation he sent “memes meant to induce sexual talk,” according to a criminal complaint.

Kowalkoski then sent an explicit image and video to the teen and made plans to meet the teen on Monday, Dec. 4 in Buckhannon, according to police.

Police said Kowalkoski arrived at the undisclosed location and knocked on the door, and after inviting him inside, the order for his arrest was given.

While searching Kowalkoski, police said he had two condoms and a loaded handgun with a round loaded into the chamber.

Kowalkoski allegedly told police he knew and believed the person he was going to meet was 14 years old in addition to saying the explicit photo and video were both of him.

Kowalkoski has been charged with solicitation of a minor. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

