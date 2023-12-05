Marion County Soup Opera Gets Support From Local Organizations After Devasting Flood

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) -

After a devasting flood hit the Marion county soup opera just days before thanksgiving, many organizations and businesses in the Fairmont area have stepped up to help the non-profit get back on their feet.

Mon health was one Marion county organization that recently joined in the cause, as they are now collecting non perishable items at multiple locations in Fairmont which will help support the soup opera.

“The soup opera is very near and dear as we know that food insecurities are a big part of the area. So when we saw that they had a need, we wanted to jump in and help them” Carla Hamner, Mon Health.

With many people reaching out to help the soup opera over these last few weeks, director of the soup opera Misty Tennant says she is very grateful for the Fairmont community.

Thanking those that have stepped up to support her and the soup opera.

“Whenever something happens, this community always reaches out. They’re always the first ones there. We’re thankful for them and all the businesses Fairmont state, everyone has reached out to us. We’re very blessed to live in a community that we live in.”

Carla Hamner from Mon Health says helping misty and the soup opera was just the right thing to do.

Knowing all the good work the soup opera does for the people of Marion county, it was a no brainer for them to offer support.

“It’s important that anytime something happens like this, that as a community we joined together and help those in need and help provide misty and her staff there at the super opera, the opportunity to still be able to feed not only Marion county but other county residents that come to that soup opera to eat.”

Mon health is currently accepting donations of non perishable food items at Mon health medical office building at 1 Huntington way in Fairmont.

Along with Mon health Marion neighborhood hospital at 140 Middletown rd, White Hall.

