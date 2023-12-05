Salvatore (Sam) Raspa, 93, of Fairmont died Monday, December 4, 2023, at the home of his son and daughter-in-law after suffering from congestive heart failure. He was born in Rivesville the son of the late Frank and Catherine Scalisa Raspa. His mother died when he was 10 years old, and his father married Gemma Delorenzo who became a loving mother to Sam and his two older brothers Ralph and Nick. On September 23, 1955, he married the love of his life Dolores Kozul Raspa. They shared 60 wonderful years together until her death on May 10, 2011. He graduated from Rivesville High School and attended Fairmont State College. He had his construction business, S. Raspa and Son, where he built new homes for the Farmers Home Administration. He retired from active Army Reserve with 33 years of service with the rank of Sargent First Class. He was Catholic and a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church where he was a member of the choir for many years. He was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 942 where he serves as Social Manager. He was a member of the Eagles and VFW Post 7048. Sam enrolled in Fairmont Moose Lodge on September 1, 1981, serving as Administrator. He was selected as President of West Virginia Moose Association in 1998. He was past Governor of Lodge No.9, past President of District 2, and the Monongahela Legion No. 52. He received a Fellowship Degree in 1988 and the Pilgrim Degree of Merit, the orders highest degree. He was a member of the 175th Division of the International Moose Club. He is survived by his loving son Franklin and daughter-in-law Nancy of Hagans. Two dear grandsons Rob and Tara Moran of Fairmont and Frankie and Amy Raspa from Evan City, PA. Two great grandsons that he adored Tylan Joshi a student at Columbia University and Ryder Moran a student at Fairmont Senior High School. He is also survived by his brother Nick Raspa and wife Helen and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Dolores and dear brother Ralph. Our Dad never aged (only in years) he was so much fun, always so pleasant, a true gentleman. He loved to dance, loved a fine meal, and a good drink. We love you Dad, we will love and meet you until we unite again. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont; on Thursday, December 7, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Vigil Rites will be performed at 6:30 p.m. The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday, December 8, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with Father Romeo Bacalso as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. The family has entrusted arrangements to Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont, WV. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

