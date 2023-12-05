USPS announces no local jobs at stake

UPDATE 12/4/23 @ 8:05 p.m.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Nov. 28, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced he had sent a letter to the U.S. Postmaster General asking for USPS not to move their South Charleston Distribution and Processing Center.

Gov. Justice sends letter to Postmaster General regarding review of South Charleston facility

“The recent “Notice of Intent: Mail Processing Facility Review Charleston P&DC released by the U.S. Postal Service” has deeply concerned us in West Virginia,” said Gov. Justice in the letter. “Beyond being a cornerstone of postal operations for much of West Virginia, this center employs over 800 West Virginians, exemplifying the strong work ethic and dedication emblematic of our state’s citizens.’

On Monday, Dec. 4, the United States Postal Service (USPS) announced that there will be no job losses in connection with a review of the South Charleston Postal Distribution Center.

“There will be no career employee layoffs as part of this initiative,” the agency said in a release.

WSAZ has reached out to Gov. Justice’s office to see if the governor has received a response from the Postmaster General. A spokesperson tells WSAZ.com they are checking.

Both local and federal leaders have rallied to keep jobs at the facility.

“Security for the workers -- we don’t want them going to work every day wondering if this is the last day,” said South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens. “We want people to have the security and peace of mind that they are going to have a paycheck over the lifetime of their employment.”

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says he spoke with the Postmaster General and said in a statement, in part: “the South Charleston facility will not have one single employee laid off, and instead deliver major investments to the facility to better meet the demands of the public and the market.”

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., also says she has rallied to keep those jobs local.

The review is all part of what the company says is a 10-year, $40 billion plan to modernize the nation’s aging postal system.

ORIGINAL STORY

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced last week that it will be conducting a review into the South Charleston Postal Distribution Center.

Some worry that could cost them their jobs, although state and federal leaders are stepping up to help prevent that.

The South Charleston facility employs nearly 800 people. U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., also says she has rallied to keep those jobs local.

Mayor Mullens says he hopes it does not mean major inconveniences for workers and families.

“We hope that all those families get to stay in place, granted they say none of the jobs will be lost,” Mullens said. “I hope that that doesn’t potentially mean be transferred or relocated. That can always be tough for a family, so I am hoping that what that means is that jobs will stay here in this facility.”

