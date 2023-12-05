West Virginia man sentenced for falsifying passport to flee U.S.

Bobby Allen Stark
Bobby Allen Stark(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia man was sentenced on Tuesday for illegally obtaining a passport to travel overseas, violating a court order.

52-year-old Bobby Allen Stark, of Martinsburg, was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison for falsifying his passport, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia.

In April 2022, our sister-station KKTV in Colorado said Stark was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child and retaliation against a witness or victim.

Bobby Allen Stark
Bobby Allen Stark(Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers)

Officials say Stark was out on bond shortly after being arrested in Colorado and was ordered to surrender his passport.

Four days after he surrendered his passport, authorities say he applied for a new one and claimed his passport was lost.

Stark then used his new passport to flee to Guyana, where he was apprehended by authorities several months later.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kyla Kane and Kimberley Crockett prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service investigated. The U.S. Marshals Service assisted with the case.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided over the case.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

West Virginia man pleads guilty to falsifying passport to flee U.S.

