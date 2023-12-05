WV Jazz society announces "Jazz Night at the Robinson Grand"

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center and the WV Jazz Society announced “Jazz Night at the Robinson Grand” coming to downtown Clarksburg on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

The event will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg, WV.

“Patrons will have the opportunity to flow through our entire venue and experience masterful jazz in intimate and comfortable settings,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s Program Manager. “We’ll have live music in the lobby, in our banquet hall and ballroom, and we will be using our stage and performance hall in really interesting ways.”

The WV Jazz Society is a non-profit organization that hopes to identify and develop the market for live jazz music in West Virginia.

Brian Wolfe, Karen Greene, and Reggie Watkins are just a few of the musicians set to play in February.

Included in the price of each ticket is a full night of live jazz music plus two complimentary small bite buffets. The Robinson Grand will also have three cash bars on hand to serve patrons throughout the evening.

“We’re going to have lots of music, food, and drinks; especially some really good wine,” said Young. “You can have a full evening out all in the same place; perfect for a cold night in February.”

Tickets for “Jazz Night at the Robinson Grand” are only $35 and go on sale to “Friends of the Robinson Grand” on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, and to the general public on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. All tickets can be purchased online at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

power lines generic
Power outage to affect thousands in Harrison, Marion counties
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Joseph Thompson
Man charged with striking man in the head at restaurant
Glen Anderson
Police: Man charged with kidnapping woman with 3 children in pickup truck
Paul McCord
Man charged after strangling woman at Philippi home

Latest News

Money counting
Attorney General warns about "Grandparent Scam"
Pearl Harbor Day
WVU Veterans honor Pearl Harbor Anniversary
Soup Opera
Marion County Soup Opera Gets Support From Local Organizations After Devasting Flood
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | December 4, 2023
One year after Gretchen Fleming was last seen, her disappearance is still under investigation
Disappearance of Gretchen Fleming still under investigation one year later