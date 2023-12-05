WV Jazz society announces "Jazz Night at the Robinson Grand"

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center and the WV Jazz Society announced “Jazz Night at the Robinson Grand” coming to downtown Clarksburg on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

The event will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg, WV.

“Patrons will have the opportunity to flow through our entire venue and experience masterful jazz in intimate and comfortable settings,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s Program Manager. “We’ll have live music in the lobby, in our banquet hall and ballroom, and we will be using our stage and performance hall in really interesting ways.”

The WV Jazz Society is a non-profit organization that hopes to identify and develop the market for live jazz music in West Virginia.

Brian Wolfe, Karen Greene, and Reggie Watkins are just a few of the musicians set to play in February.

Included in the price of each ticket is a full night of live jazz music plus two complimentary small bite buffets. The Robinson Grand will also have three cash bars on hand to serve patrons throughout the evening.

“We’re going to have lots of music, food, and drinks; especially some really good wine,” said Young. “You can have a full evening out all in the same place; perfect for a cold night in February.”

Tickets for “Jazz Night at the Robinson Grand” are only $35 and go on sale to “Friends of the Robinson Grand” on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, and to the general public on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. All tickets can be purchased online at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.

