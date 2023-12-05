WVU Veterans honor Pearl Harbor Anniversary

Pearl Harbor Day
Pearl Harbor Day(Matt Sunday | WVUToday)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Center for Veteran, Military, and Family Programs will mark the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks on Thursday, December 7.

The event will take place at 9:30 a.m. on the Downtown Campus at the USS West Virginia mast and bell in front of Oglebay Hall.

The ceremony will include a 21-gun salute with three volleys being fired by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 548 and Post 9916. The keynote speaker is retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. and Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Attendees are asked to arrive early.

Following the ceremony, participants are invited to visit the lobby of the Downtown Library, the temporary location for a recent donation to the West Virginia and Regional History Center of a life preserver from the USS West Virginia.

The life preserver, a gift from alumnus Ken Kendrick, his wife, Randy, and his brother, Rick, will be on display in the lobby until 12:30 p.m. Thursday, December 7. After that, it will be moved to the Center where it will be exhibited through March.

Read more about the donation from the WVU Foundation.

