Attorney General Morrisey warns consumers about illegitimate charities

Generic money MGN
Generic money MGN(Pexels | MGN Online)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a press release that he encourages consumers to think before they open their wallet for just any charity this holiday season.

Morrisey said, as part of his Holiday Consumer Protection Week, that “Many people get into the holiday spirit by giving to charities, but before donating, make sure the money will actually support the desired cause.”

Morrisey also warned consumers about “those who may prey upon the goodwill of others” during the holiday season.

Morrisey shared additional tips to keep in mind during the season of giving:

  • Never feel pressured to donate immediately.
  • Be wary of charities that ask for donations in cash or via wire transfer.
  • If the organization is unfamiliar, do research.
  • Scams may use sympathetic-sounding names that are similar to the names of legitimate charities.
  • Be suspicious if an organization will not give additional information about its mission, how donations are used or proof that a contribution is tax deductible.
  • If a donation request is for a local chapter of an organization, verify it is authorized to solicit funds on behalf of the parent organization.
  • Go directly to the charity or organization’s website instead of clicking on a link to the desired group.
  • Keep records. Contributions exceeding $250 should result in a returned letter confirming the charitable status of the organization as well as the amount of the donation.

Anyone with questions about the legitimacy of a charity or organization can go to the Secretary of State’s website to see if the charity is registered to solicit donations in West Virginia. Consumers may also research the charity on websites such as CharityNavigator.org or GuideStar.org

Those interested in knowing if a donation is tax-deductible can access the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s Tax Exempt Organization Search at https://apps.irs.gov/app/eos/

Those making an online contribution should make sure the website starts with “https://” when visiting the donation portal. This verifies a secure connection, making it less likely for personal information to be stolen.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Kowalkoski
Man charged with solicitation of a minor
Futurecast showing conditions in NCWV at 8 PM, December 5, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Mountain snow tonight & tomorrow
Walter E. Richardson
Fairmont man pleads no contest in murder of 4-year-old, receives no mercy
power lines generic
Power outage to affect thousands in Harrison, Marion counties
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Latest News

lego
Fairmont State hosts twelfth FIRST LEGO League State Championship
Despite Weather, Work Ongoing at Baseball Fields at The Bridge as Turf, Upgrades Part of...
Work continues on The Bridge despite weather
Generic doe
WVDNR announces 2024 hunting, trapping, fishing licenses now on sale
Traffic delays on I-79 North and South near South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridge on...
Bridge demolition on I-79 in Marion County to cause traffic delays