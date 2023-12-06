Bridge demolition on I-79 in Marion County to cause traffic delays

Traffic delays on I-79 North and South near South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridge on Friday, December 8, 2023(WVDOT NEws)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be traffic delays on I-79 between 9:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, between mile markers 132 and 133.

Contractors are preparing to demolish the northbound section of the South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridge as part of an Interstate Widening project carried out from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania State line, according to the WVDOT.

The section of interstate in question is being widened to three lanes in each direction, at a cost of $72.5 million by Swank Construction, a Pennsylvania company.

Officials said Swank plans on detonating explosives on the bridge around 10:00 a.m. after putting a rolling roadblock in place.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow for additional time for their commute.

Public viewing will not be allowed due to safety concerns.

Marion County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, will be closed throughout the week in preparation for demolition of the bridge.

With projects moving forward rapidly all around the state, West Virginia Division of Highways reminds motorists to slow down and be aware in work zones as we work closely with our contracting partners to build the infrastructure West Virginia deserves.

