Excellence in Education: Harrison County Board of Education accepts donation to help school nurses

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this week’s Excellence in Education sponsored by Davis and Elkins College, Harrison County Board of Education accepts a generous gift.

For 23 years now, Bridgeport’s Dr. Kelly Nelson has played a role in providing funding to the Harrison County Board of Education.

Dr. Nelson’s annual donation is on behalf of the Medbrook Children’s Charity and contributes to the Harrison County School Nurses Discretionary Fund. Jody Sperry, Coordinator of Health Services, says Dr. Nelson’s gift goes a long way in helping nurses provide care for students.

“We [supply] a lot of meds, a lot of dental, a lot of vision, but we also help with equipment,” Sperry said. “We don’t really buy supplies for the school environment, we take care of it, but these are sometimes supplies they need for home, maybe a wheelchair, medical bills, it varies. [Dr. Nelson] gives us a lot of discretion to be able to pay for whatever the needs are.”

The fund also helps provide clothing for disadvantaged children, a focus that Dora Stutler, the county’s superintendent, says is a serious concern for some families in the district.

“We have a lot of children who need heavy coats, gloves, hats, all those things, and even in their daily outfits, a pair of pants and a shirt,” Stutler said. “We have the need in every school. With the economy the way it is, and with families, the need is even greater.”

Over the 20+ years of donations, Dr. Nelson has gifted the school system over $2 million in total.

