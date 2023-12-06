Facial Recognition Software could I.D. sexual predators on school grounds

By Caine Pittman
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Fairmont, W.Va (WDTV) -School safety in Marion County could be getting an upgrade soon by being able to identify sexual predators from facial recognition.

For the last year, Marion county schools and Rank One, a facial recognition company out of Colorado, have been partnering to help keep the school system safe. And now school officials want to use the West Virginia State Police sex Offender Registry to make sure no one is on school grounds who isn’t supposed to be.

Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna Heston says the new software would be beneficial.

“Looking at it from the perspective you may have, for example, a volunteer who wants to come in and work for a class party. So they can enroll in the system if, by chance, they were on the sex offenders registry or there was a concern that, of course, through enrollment in system, the school would know that,” said Heston.

Officials say it will cost the district 40k-50k to upgrade to the new software.

