FIRST ALERT: Mountain snow today, nicer conditions after today

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow showers will continue pushing through the mountain counties this morning and afternoon, which could affect any plans you have. Find out the details regarding the snow, and the next few days, in the video above!

A low-pressure system from Canada started pushing moisture into West Virginia yesterday, which combined with cool temperatures to result in rain and snow showers across our region. Snow showers will continue this morning, with most of the precipitation in the mountain counties, as moisture will stream from the north-northwest into our region and interact with the mountain counties. More snow accumulation will take place during the afternoon hours, and it’s not until the late evening hours that any leftover moisture moves out of North-Central West Virginia. By that time, snowfall totals will at least be 2″ in the mountain counties, with the higher elevations potentially seeing up to 5″. This, combined with wind gusts above 20 mph that last until the late evening hours, could cause slick roads and lower-than-normal visibility, so the National Weather Service has the mountain counties under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 PM and our First Alert Weather Day is in effect until the evening hours. Make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads and have supplies in your car in case you have issues driving. Besides the snow, skies will be cloudy and temperatures will only reach the upper-30s at most.

Overnight, skies will be cloudy, but no snow will come down. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-20s to low-30s. Then tomorrow, a high-pressure system will lift mild, dry air from the south into West Virginia, resulting in mostly clear skies and highs in the 40s. Friday and Saturday will be warmer still, with temperatures climbing into the 50s across most of our region and even the low-60s in a few areas. Then on Sunday morning, a cold front from out west will bring a line of steady rain into our region, which lasts into the late afternoon hours. Wind gusts above 30 mph could also occur in the mountain counties at times on Sunday, due to how strong the front is. Cool air will flow in behind the front on Sunday night into Monday morning, turning leftover rain into snow showers in the mountains and resulting in more snow accumulation. There is uncertainty regarding rain and snow totals, as well as wind gusts, however, so we’ll be watching carefully. Early next week, high pressure will keep skies clear and temperatures in the 40s across the eastern US. In short, today will bring snow, the rest of the week will be sunny, and rain will return on Sunday.

Today: Cloudy skies, with snow showers in the morning and early afternoon in the mountains and dry conditions in the evening. Northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 38.

Tonight: Overcast skies. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 31.

Thursday: Partly sunny skies. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 49.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 60.

