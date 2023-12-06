GoFundMe Created For Woman Hospitalized After Being Hit By Drunk Driver on Route 50

Drunk driving incident, November 29th
Drunk driving incident, November 29th(WTAP)
By Cameron Murray
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

“I spent two whole days from 7 in the morning to eight o’clock at night, until they would kick us out just sitting there holding her hand.”

It was about 7:25pm, November 29th when Brianna Jones was driving home from work on U.S Route 50 in Wood County when her life was threatened by a drunk driver.

According to a report from WTAP, deputies say Andrew Warwick from Williamstown was driving westbound in the eastbound lane on route 50 while intoxicated.

Running multiple cars off the road until ultimately crashing into Brianna’s car.

“He hit hits my little sister in her Kia Nero, because he’s going down the wrong side of the road. My little sister’s vehicle flips six times after the hit before coming to a halt.” Jerimiah Cunningham, Brianna’s brother.

Brianna’s brother, Jerimiah Cunningham shares the information he was given about the incident.

Saying she was transferred to ruby memorial hospital where she is now battling very severe injuries.

“To bring legs, one broken arm, two fractures in her skull. Her spleen was like destroyed. She had injuries on her liver. She had internal bleeding.”

Jerimiah says it has been a very stressful time for his family. So he started a go fund me for Brianna to help pay for her medical expenses and gain more support for what she is going through. He explains how his family has been dealing with this current situation.

Here is the link to Brianna’s GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/brianna-jones-medical-expenses?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_gfm+brianna-jones-medical-expenses

