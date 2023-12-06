James “Frank” Phillips, 76, a resident of Beverly, passed from this life Tuesday, December 5, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

Frank was born Thursday, October 30, 1947, in Elkins, a son of the late James Phillips and Edna Mae Cochenour Phillips.

Left to cherish Frank’s memory are three sons, James Franklin Phillips and wife, Kayla, of Plano, Tx, James Walter Phillips and wife, Cindy, of Beverly, and Thomas Edward Phillips and Jeanette, of Ashtabula, OH, one brother, James “Marty” Phillips of Fairmont, three sisters, Joyce Phillips of Roanoke, VA, Gail Gonzalez Phillips of VA, and Ada Phillips of Beverly, six grandchildren, Hannah Phillips, Kaitlyn Phillips, James Franklin Phillips II, Brooklyn Phillips, Haydyn Phillips, and Colleen Phillips, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Frank in death besides his parents was an infant son, Billy Phillips.

Frank attended the schools of Randolph County. He had worked for E. Headley Company in Ashtabula, OH as a sandblaster until becoming disabled. He enjoyed watching television and riding four wheelers when he could. He loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 11AM until 1PM, the funeral hour. Rev. Mike House will officiate, and Frank’s request for cremation will then be honored. His cremated remains will be interred in Mt. Vernon Cemetery at a later date. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for James “Frank” Phillips. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

