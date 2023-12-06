JoLene Proudfoot Nestor

JoLene Proudfoot Nestor
JoLene Proudfoot Nestor(Picasa | JoLene Proudfoot Nestor)
By Master Control
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JoLene Proudfoot Nestor, 84, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown.

She was born on December 17, 1938, in Lost Creek, WV, a daughter of the late George “Shorty” and Blondell “Bonnie” Miller Proudfoot.

She was married on April 1, 1978, to Carl E. Nestor, who preceded her in death on April 27, 2001.

Mrs. Nestor is survived by two sons, Harold Wayne VanHorn and wife Tina of Property, SC, and Kevin Duane VanHorn of Fairmont, WV; two grandchildren, Shaun Wayne VanHorn and significant other Elizabeth Littleton, and Trista Marie Love and husband Wayne; four great-grandchildren, William S. VanHorn and fiancé Ashleigh, Nicholas Joseph Zebley, Jozlyn VanHorn, and Paige VanHorn. She is also survived by one sister, Judy Corkrean of Lost Creek; one nephew, James Edward Corkrean and wife Paula and their son Eric; as well as several cousins. She also leaves behind her very special friend, Reginia, and her friends at Clarksburg Towers.

JoLene was a graduate of Lost Creek High School. She formerly was a waitress and sat with the elderly.

She was a member of the Lost Creek United Methodist Church. She loved to cook and enjoyed doing things to help others and loved working in her flowers. Above all she loved spending time with her pride and joy, her great grandchildren, and family.

Family and friends may call at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Friday from 2:00 to 7:00 pm, where the funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 12:30 pm with Pastor Richard Settles presiding. Interment will follow in the Seventh Day Baptist Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Kowalkoski
Man charged with solicitation of a minor
Futurecast showing conditions in NCWV at 8 PM, December 5, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Mountain snow tonight & tomorrow
Walter E. Richardson
Fairmont man pleads no contest in murder of 4-year-old, receives no mercy
Drunk driving incident, November 29th
GoFundMe created for woman hospitalized after being hit by drunk driver on Route 50
power lines generic
Power outage to affect thousands in Harrison, Marion counties

Latest News

Salvatore (Sam) Raspa
Salvatore (Sam) Raspa
George W. Tinney
George W. Tinney
Deborah “Debby” Morrison Kisner
Deborah “Debby” Morrison Kisner
Therian David Slaughter
Therian David Slaughter