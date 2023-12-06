JoLene Proudfoot Nestor, 84, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown.

She was born on December 17, 1938, in Lost Creek, WV, a daughter of the late George “Shorty” and Blondell “Bonnie” Miller Proudfoot.

She was married on April 1, 1978, to Carl E. Nestor, who preceded her in death on April 27, 2001.

Mrs. Nestor is survived by two sons, Harold Wayne VanHorn and wife Tina of Property, SC, and Kevin Duane VanHorn of Fairmont, WV; two grandchildren, Shaun Wayne VanHorn and significant other Elizabeth Littleton, and Trista Marie Love and husband Wayne; four great-grandchildren, William S. VanHorn and fiancé Ashleigh, Nicholas Joseph Zebley, Jozlyn VanHorn, and Paige VanHorn. She is also survived by one sister, Judy Corkrean of Lost Creek; one nephew, James Edward Corkrean and wife Paula and their son Eric; as well as several cousins. She also leaves behind her very special friend, Reginia, and her friends at Clarksburg Towers.

JoLene was a graduate of Lost Creek High School. She formerly was a waitress and sat with the elderly.

She was a member of the Lost Creek United Methodist Church. She loved to cook and enjoyed doing things to help others and loved working in her flowers. Above all she loved spending time with her pride and joy, her great grandchildren, and family.

Family and friends may call at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Friday from 2:00 to 7:00 pm, where the funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 12:30 pm with Pastor Richard Settles presiding. Interment will follow in the Seventh Day Baptist Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

