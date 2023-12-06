Marion County man charged with filing false tax returns

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jack Lee Oliver, 55, of Rivesville, West Virginia, has been charged with filing false tax returns.

Oliver owns and operates an insurance sales and tax return preparation business, Insurance Depot, in Fairmont, West Virginia.

Oliver is accused of making false claims resulting in overpayments of up to $800,000 on his personal tax returns and tax filings for his customers.

Officials say he was indicted on 32 counts involving preparation and filing of false tax returns, and is facing up to three years in federal prison for each count.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Internal Revenue Service investigated the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

