Man charged with strangulation after domestic dispute

By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A man from Marion County was charged with strangulation after a domestic dispute.

Police spoke to Alfred Sine, who said the situation was “all his fault.”

Police say Alfred and another person were in a physical altercation at their home and they were both “putting each other in headlocks,” when Alfred caused his spouse to lose consciousness due to asphyxiation.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said Alfred also punched his radio and kicked out his driver side window.

Authorities say Alfred had lacerations on his wrist consistent with the story as well as marks on his face and neck which he said were from falling.

Sine has been charged with strangulation. He is out on bond.

