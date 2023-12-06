Medical professionals warn about the dangers of water bead toys

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - They’ve become popular toys across the globe. Water beads have bright colors and expand in water, making them popular for sensory play. They’ve also landed thousands of children in the emergency room.

“The products have been found to go up to marble, large grape size, and some as big as golf balls,” said Dr. Ann Lambernedis at Valley Health, who has seen some of the dangers of the water beads in patients.

“Those if they get in the airways depending on the size of the child can get into the breathing tubes,” she said.

A problem making national headlines lately is children ingesting the water beads, which can cause serious internal harm -- even death in some cases.

“They get larger and larger because we have fluid in there, and they keep drinking and eating, and there are certain areas of our GI tract that narrow naturally,” Lambernedis said. “They can get down far to where those areas narrow and they can obstruct.”

They’re colorful, look like candy and come in packs of thousands. Since the beads are made of water, medical professionals could have a hard time spotting them on X-rays.

Health professionals are trying to get them out of homes and out of the hands of children entirely.

“I definitely feel they should be banned,” Lambernedis said. “Many countries, including Canada and Great Britain, have put strict severe warnings on the labels. Italy and a couple of other countries have banned them outright.”

Lambernedis says most of the reports from parents whose children consumed the water beads said they toy was meant for an older child but landed in the hands of a younger one.

“I just think if they’re banned completely and they’re not available, this will not be a risk for our children,” she said.

This is something to keep in mind as you shop for gifts this holiday season.

You can check the US Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website to see which toys have been recalled.

