Police offer tips to keep kids safe online

Following recent arrests, law enforcement is providing tips on keeping your child safe online.
Kids safety online
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With social media becoming more intertwined in our lives, it’s especially important to make sure your kids are safe online.

Police offer tips to keep kids safe online

In 2021 alone, more than 29 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation were reported by online platforms to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber tip line.

According to the Child Rescue Coalition, predators are luring kids on any internet device that they may have access to.

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says there is no age range more at risk than other.

He said if a child has access to the internet, safeguards should be put in place.

“To quantify with an age range would kind of be neglectful on my part. I think if you are going to allow your child to access those types of things you need to be vigilant that there are people out there that do not have your child’s best interest at heart. It’s kind of checks and balances but at the same time someone has to be in charge of it or ultimately the child becomes in charge of it and that’s where problems can happen.”

Board added the importance of having an open line of communication with your child.

“Have some rules of engagement before so the child knows what’s okay and not okay. And with the understanding that mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, or whoever the guardian is will be doing spot checks occasionally to make sure those rules are adhered to. At times that is difficult to do when you are discussing topics that might be embarrassing or concerning, but that line of communication is imperative to keeping the children safe and for the parents to know what to watch for.”

Tips for protecting your children online can be found on our HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry A. Joy
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
Drunk driving incident, November 29th
GoFundMe created for woman hospitalized after being hit by drunk driver on Route 50
Traffic delays on I-79 North and South near South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridge on...
Bridge demolition on I-79 in Marion County to cause traffic delays
Alfred Sine
Man charged with strangulation after domestic dispute
Dino Colombo of Colombo law pays medical bill for Samson, a dog that was shot in the head.
Local attorney pays medical bill for dog shot in the head

Latest News

backyard brawl
backyard brawl
brawl
BACKYARD BRAWL - clipped version
University vs Morgantown Highlights
Deadly UNLV shooting hits close to home
Deadly UNLV shooting hits close to home
Tips For Tots
The Greene Turtle Restaurant in Morgantown Hosts 9th Annual “Tips For Tots” Event