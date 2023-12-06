PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With social media becoming more intertwined in our lives, it’s especially important to make sure your kids are safe online.

Police offer tips to keep kids safe online

In 2021 alone, more than 29 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation were reported by online platforms to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber tip line.

According to the Child Rescue Coalition, predators are luring kids on any internet device that they may have access to.

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says there is no age range more at risk than other.

He said if a child has access to the internet, safeguards should be put in place.

“To quantify with an age range would kind of be neglectful on my part. I think if you are going to allow your child to access those types of things you need to be vigilant that there are people out there that do not have your child’s best interest at heart. It’s kind of checks and balances but at the same time someone has to be in charge of it or ultimately the child becomes in charge of it and that’s where problems can happen.”

Board added the importance of having an open line of communication with your child.

“Have some rules of engagement before so the child knows what’s okay and not okay. And with the understanding that mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, or whoever the guardian is will be doing spot checks occasionally to make sure those rules are adhered to. At times that is difficult to do when you are discussing topics that might be embarrassing or concerning, but that line of communication is imperative to keeping the children safe and for the parents to know what to watch for.”

Tips for protecting your children online can be found on our HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.