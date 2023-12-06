State 911 Centers left inoperative, file complaint against Frontier

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 10 emergency call centers in West Virginia were unable to field 911 calls for up to 10 hours during a three-day period last month.

The WV E911 Council based in Pineville, the state’s umbrella agency for all 51 911 centers, filed a complaint against Frontier West Virginia, Inc.

Dean Meadows, executive director for the council, said “several” of the centers “have experienced lengthy outrages” because of Frontier’s inadequate backup service. He said citizens at 10 county centers during the Nov. 28-30 period were without service “for up to 10 hours.”

The centers are in Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler, Doddridge, Ritchie, Harrison, Taylor and Mingo counties.

Meadows’ complaint asked the Commission to ensure that Frontier provides proper backup services so “no resident will ever lose the ability to call 911 for emergency assistance.”

Meadows said the situation has been ongoing for the last two or three years. “We’re really at our wit’s end about what ought to be done.” Meadows said.

