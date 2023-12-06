Sunnier & warmer through Saturday before rain on Sunday

Saturday will be the better day of the weekend.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The clipper system that dropped a few inches of snow in the mountains through this morning is on its way out of the region. High pressure is set to take its place, improving our conditions over the next couple of days. Thursday’s temperatures will be right where we expect them to be for this time in December, as clouds clear for some sunshine in the afternoon. By Friday and Saturday, many lowland areas may break the 60-degree mark. The warmer conditions don’t last long; clouds increase on Saturday ahead of a cold front wielding some heavy rain showers for Sunday. Once the front moves to our east, temperatures drop significantly, changing any lingering precipitation from rain to snow. Not much precip is expected behind the front, however, so we’re not anticipating a lot of snow Sunday night/Monday morning. Next week starts off on a chilly note, with temperatures similar to today’s.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Kowalkoski
Man charged with solicitation of a minor
Futurecast showing conditions in NCWV at 8 PM, December 5, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Mountain snow tonight & tomorrow
Walter E. Richardson
Fairmont man pleads no contest in murder of 4-year-old, receives no mercy
Drunk driving incident, November 29th
GoFundMe created for woman hospitalized after being hit by drunk driver on Route 50
power lines generic
Power outage to affect thousands in Harrison, Marion counties

Latest News

Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, December 6, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Mountain snow today, nicer conditions after today
Winter Weather Advisory
FIRST ALERT: Snow accumulates in mountains through Wednesday
weather
warmer temperatures on the way
Futurecast showing conditions in NCWV at 8 PM, December 5, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Mountain snow tonight & tomorrow