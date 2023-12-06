Sunnier & warmer through Saturday before rain on Sunday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The clipper system that dropped a few inches of snow in the mountains through this morning is on its way out of the region. High pressure is set to take its place, improving our conditions over the next couple of days. Thursday’s temperatures will be right where we expect them to be for this time in December, as clouds clear for some sunshine in the afternoon. By Friday and Saturday, many lowland areas may break the 60-degree mark. The warmer conditions don’t last long; clouds increase on Saturday ahead of a cold front wielding some heavy rain showers for Sunday. Once the front moves to our east, temperatures drop significantly, changing any lingering precipitation from rain to snow. Not much precip is expected behind the front, however, so we’re not anticipating a lot of snow Sunday night/Monday morning. Next week starts off on a chilly note, with temperatures similar to today’s.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.