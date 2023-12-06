Tucker County school among winners of Student Ornament Competition

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice hosted the annual Joyful Night Celebration on the South Steps of the West Virginia State Capitol Tuesday evening, which included the lighting of the West Virginia State Christmas Tree, several performances and readings, and recognition for this year’s student ornament contest winners.

“I wish you all the happiest of Christmas, as this is a season to come together and celebrate,” Gov. Justice said. “I have to say, this tree is truly amazing. We have had some great trees in the past, but this one is the best I’ve seen during my time in office. It perfectly embodies what West Virginia is all about. These decorations and lights truly represent our state’s Christmas spirit. What an amazing sight.”

The event culminated with Gov. Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice illuminating the West Virginia State Christmas Tree, which was hand-selected by the Governor.

The magnificent tree is a 50 ft. Balsam Fir specially harvested from Randolph County’s Kumbrabow State Forest, with assistance from the West Virginia Division of Forestry and the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice hosted the annual Joyful Night Celebration on the South Steps of the West Virginia State Capitol Tuesday evening, which included the lighting of the West Virginia State Christmas Tree, several performances and readings, and recognition for this year's student ornament contest winners. (Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)

The decorations were designed by the West Virginia Department of Tourism and placed by the West Virginia General Services Division.

Before the tree lighting ceremony, attendees gathered at Lincoln Plaza were entertained by seasonal tunes from the Capital High School Voices In Perfection Show Choir, the Barboursville Elementary Choir, known as the “Pirate Crew,” and the Philip Barbour High School Marching Colts.

The celebration also featured holiday-themed readings, including an excerpt from “The Mountain Christmas” by Braylee Smolder from Winfield High School. The Greenbrier East High School Lady Spartans provided a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Rabbi Joe Blair of Temple Israel Congregation blessed and lit the Hanukkah Menorah. Additionally, Reverend Jonathan Pinson, a West Virginia House of Delegates member, made notable contributions.

The winners of the First Lady Student Ornament Competition were also announced during the celebration, including a school in Tucker County.

The competition is a holiday tradition encouraging students across the state to submit ornaments around a particular theme. This year, the First Lady asked students to help “Deck the Halls with Doggy Paws” by creating a Christmas ornament that honors one of our Friends With Paws school therapy dogs or Babydog.

“Every year, I am so impressed with the creativity our West Virginia students show in designing and making their themed ornaments, and this year did not disappoint, First Lady Justice said. “Thank you to all the students and teachers who sent in ornaments and to all the winners. Great job, and congratulations!”

The winners of the four age groups are below:

PK-2nd Grade Ms. Erika Blankenship, 2nd Grade at Mercer Christian Academy in Princeton.

3rd-5th Grade Ms. Megan Helmick and Aubree Miles, 3rd Grade at Davis-Thomas Elementary School in Davis.

6th-8th Grade Ms. Michelle Gearhart, 6th Grade Art at Sissonville Middle School in Sissonville.

9th-12th Grade Ms. Elaina Depetro, Art 2 at John Marshall High School in Glen Dale.



Each winning class was awarded a $100 gift card to purchase art supplies.

The winners will be displayed in the Great Hall of the Culture Center in Charleston for the rest of the season, along with the other submitted ornaments. The First Lady Student Ornament Competition had 164 entries.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.