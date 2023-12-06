UPDATE: New-Hope Road Ceres shooter identified

GREEN VALLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: 11:50 a.m.: West Virginia State Police said the man who killed an 11-year-old girl, shot two other people and then killed himself Wednesday is Kenneth Smith.

Sgt. P.H. Shrewsbury, Princeton WVSP Detachment Commander, said Smith entered the residence at Ceres Hollow Road and held several subjects at gunpoint.

When State Troopers arrived at the scene at 3:05 p.m. they discovered a white male and white female suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and body.

“Troopers made entry into the residence and discovered a black female 11-year-old juvenile to be deceased from a gunshot wound and a black male to be deceased from a gunshot wound,” Shrewsbury said.

After further investigation, it was discovered the black male, who was identified as Smith, was the shooter in the incident and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Shrewsbury added.

The wounded subjects were given immediate care by the Troopers on scene and transported to Princeton Community Hospital and then to Roanoke Memorial in critical condition.

Troopers C.W. Havens and D.A. Miller will be conducting the investigation.

UPDATE 8:50 p.m.: West Virginia State Police’s Princeton Detachment reports of the two dead, one is an 11 year-old female. The suspected shooter reportedly shot and killed himself after allegedly murdering the 11 year-old.

The two surviving victims who were injured, have been transported to Roanoke, Va. for medical treatment.

Sources tell WVVA that two are dead and two are injured following a shooting on New-Hope Ceres Road.

WVSP Crime Scene Response Team has just arrived on the scene as well.

There is a heavy police presence currently at a residence at the end of New-Hope Ceres Road in Green Valley.

Multiple ambulances have been in and out of the area along with multiple law enforcement agencies.

WVVA is on scene and is seeing at least 10 State Police vehicles along with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Bluefield Rescue Squad is also on scene.

Law enforcement on scene indicated they were searching for a subject and a possible shooting has occurred.

The WVVA crew was told to move back from the scene due to safety concerns.

