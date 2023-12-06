Work continues on The Bridge despite weather

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Contractors with FieldTurfUSA continue working on their project at The Bridge even in the face of cold weather, rain, and snow.

Since the summer, contractors with FieldTurfUSA have been working to replace the four baseball infields at The Bridge with artificial FieldTurf.

“Things are going in a really positive direction, but we did have some electrical issues we had to deal with that us back about a week,” said Callahan recently. “Turf should be down by mid-December.”

Additional work, which was approved by Council in September, involves installation of new backstops and safety netting that was not to exceed $500,000. However, Callahan and Parks and Recreation Director Joe Shuttleworth were fairly certain the cost would be much lower than that.

Callahan said new fencing, awnings, work on the press box, restrooms, flags, foul poles, scoreboards, and more will push the total project into the $2 million range.

“A lot of that we’re doing ourselves,” said Callahan.

During the September meeting, both Shuttleworth and Callahan were confident everything would be in order for the start of the 2024 baseball season. The Bridge’s four-field, wagon-wheel layout has hosted well over 100 tournaments since opening in 2012 and draws teams not only from across West Virginia, but teams from multiple other states.

Teams and their supporters arriving for the first time this year, or coming back, will be treated to a fresh look at the decade-plus-old athletic facility. The facility opened in April of 2012.

“Obviously, this is a major facelift to the entire complex, and one that was needed,” Callahan said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.