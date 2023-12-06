Work continues on The Bridge despite weather

(left to right) Stewart Eugene Coffman III, Tommy Lee Tyler and Justin Morgan Phillips.
(left to right) Stewart Eugene Coffman III, Tommy Lee Tyler and Justin Morgan Phillips.(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Contractors with FieldTurfUSA continue working on their project at The Bridge even in the face of cold weather, rain, and snow.

Since the summer, contractors with FieldTurfUSA have been working to replace the four baseball infields at The Bridge with artificial FieldTurf.

“Things are going in a really positive direction, but we did have some electrical issues we had to deal with that us back about a week,” said Callahan recently. “Turf should be down by mid-December.”

Additional work, which was approved by Council in September, involves installation of new backstops and safety netting that was not to exceed $500,000. However, Callahan and Parks and Recreation Director Joe Shuttleworth were fairly certain the cost would be much lower than that.

Callahan said new fencing, awnings, work on the press box, restrooms, flags, foul poles, scoreboards, and more will push the total project into the $2 million range.

“A lot of that we’re doing ourselves,” said Callahan.

During the September meeting, both Shuttleworth and Callahan were confident everything would be in order for the start of the 2024 baseball season. The Bridge’s four-field, wagon-wheel layout has hosted well over 100 tournaments since opening in 2012 and draws teams not only from across West Virginia, but teams from multiple other states.

Teams and their supporters arriving for the first time this year, or coming back, will be treated to a fresh look at the decade-plus-old athletic facility. The facility opened in April of 2012.

“Obviously, this is a major facelift to the entire complex, and one that was needed,” Callahan said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Kowalkoski
Man charged with solicitation of a minor
Futurecast showing conditions in NCWV at 8 PM, December 5, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Mountain snow tonight & tomorrow
Walter E. Richardson
Fairmont man pleads no contest in murder of 4-year-old, receives no mercy
power lines generic
Power outage to affect thousands in Harrison, Marion counties
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Latest News

Generic doe
WVDNR announces 2024 hunting, trapping, fishing licenses now on sale
Traffic delays on I-79 North and South near South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridge on...
Bridge demolition on I-79 in Marion County to cause traffic delays
A gavel
Marion County man charged with filing false tax returns
Fans React to Mountaineers bowl game matchup
This year's Duke's Mayo Bowl will feature the North Carolina Tar Heels and West Virginia...
WVU fans react to Mountaineers bowl game matchup