WVU fans react to Mountaineers bowl game matchup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineer’s adventure continues. Bowl games are set, and WVU is set to face North Carolina in the 2023 Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 27th in Charlotte, North Carolina. Finishing at 8 and 4, the Mountaineers had a season that surprised the fanbase, leaving many excited for what’s next. 5News spoke to a few fans on campus, and here’s what they had to say:

“Garrett Greene is a dog,” one fan said. “He’s going to keep on fighting. I think the Mountaineers win by two touchdowns.”

“Trust the climb,” another fan said. “I didn’t expect to be here but when the expectations are that low, everything’s great when you get this far.”

“I already got tickets, so I’m going,” said a third fan. “It looked like a pretty good season, part of the time. Other than that, rough patches here and there. We’re not the greatest, but we’re here and we’ll see what happens.”

WVU’s Vice President of Alumni Relations, Kevin Berry is also looking forward to North Carolina and has a plan to fill Bank of America Stadium with Mountaineer alumni and fans.

“They want to support the team,” Berry said. “They want to feel good about the program. Going to a bowl game like this, in a very convenient location is a great avenue for them to be able to do that. In terms of travel, we are going to be offering two-night hotel packages. Charlotte is an easy trip for most of our fans to make, especially if you’re in a place like southern West Virginia. If you’re interested in the packages click here. The bowl announcement comes just days after Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Wren Baker announced via a radio interview that coach Neal Brown will continue at the helm of the Mountaineers in 2024.

With his position secured through next year, Coach Brown will be able to put all focus on Duke’s Mayo Bowl; with hopes of securing the second bowl game victory in his five years with WVU.

