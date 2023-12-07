1 transported after multi-car crash on Route 50

(Source: MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash on Route 50 Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash on Route 50 East near Bridgeport Hill Rd. at around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials said four vehicles were involved in the crash, adding that one person was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Their condition is unknown.

Officials said crews have since cleared the scene.

Responding agencies include Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County EMS, and Bridgeport and Clarksburg fire departments.

Further information has not been released.

