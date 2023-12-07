11-year-old killed in murder-suicide identified as Mountain Valley Elementary student

Mountain Valley Elementary School
Mountain Valley Elementary School(WVVA)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 11-year-old girl killed in a murder-suicide in Green Valley on Wednesday was identified as a student at Mountain Valley Elementary School.

Previous coverage: UPDATE: Two dead, two injured in shooting on New-Hope Ceres Road (wvva.com)

Mercer County Public Schools posted on Facebook announcing where the girl went to school and that there would be extra counselors on staff available for students to talk to.

