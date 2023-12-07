8th grader rolls perfect game while competing in high school bowling match

Alyssa, an eighth-grade student from Turkeyfoot Middle School, bowled a perfect game in a...
Alyssa, an eighth-grade student from Turkeyfoot Middle School, bowled a perfect game in a recent competition.(Dixie Heights High School Athletics)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (Gray News) - A middle school student in Kentucky reportedly bowled a perfect game.

According to Dixie Heights High School Athletics, eighth grader Alyssa completed the feat while recently bowling in a competitive match.

WLWT reports the 13-year-old has been moved up in competition and proved why with a perfect score while competing against high school bowlers.

Alyssa reportedly bowls for Dixie Heights High School in Northern Kentucky while attending Turkeyfoot Middle School.

She has been bowling for just about three years and her 300 game against Boone County High School was her first sanctioned perfect score, reports said.

