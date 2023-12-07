Applications now being accepted for 2024 Governor’s Schools

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced on Thursday that the application period for the 2024 Governor’s Schools is now open.

West Virginia Governor’s Schools offer in-depth and engaging summer learning opportunities in residential environments.

These are available at no cost to families, and held at colleges, universities and notable locations statewide.

Through a rigorous application process, students apply to attend these schools taught by college faculty.

Dates, locations and application deadlines for each Governor’s School are:

NameDatesLocationDeadline to Apply
Governor’s Computer Science InstituteJune 16 – June 22West Virginia University, MorgantownApril 15
Governor’s Honors AcademyJune 16 – July 3Fairmont State UniversityMarch 29
Governor’s School for Literacy through Arts, Culture and HistoryJune 23 – June 28West Virginia Culture Center; West Virginia State UniversityMarch 29
Governor’s School for EntrepreneurshipJuly 7 – July 21Marshall UniversityMarch 22
Governor’s STEM Institute – Session 1July 6 – July 13West Virginia University, MorgantownApril 12
Governor’s STEM Institute – Session 2July 14 – July 21West Virginia University, MorgantownApril 12
Governor’s STEM InstituteJuly 7 – July 20Green Bank ObservatoryApril 12
Governor’s School for the ArtsJune 23 – July 13West Virginia Wesleyan CollegeMarch 1

Dating back to 1984, the Governor’s Schools have provided decades of extended, summer learning to thousands of West Virginia children.

All applications are posted online and available here.

Click here for more information.

