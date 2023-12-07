Applications now being accepted for 2024 Governor’s Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced on Thursday that the application period for the 2024 Governor’s Schools is now open.

West Virginia Governor’s Schools offer in-depth and engaging summer learning opportunities in residential environments.

These are available at no cost to families, and held at colleges, universities and notable locations statewide.

Through a rigorous application process, students apply to attend these schools taught by college faculty.

Dates, locations and application deadlines for each Governor’s School are:

Name Dates Location Deadline to Apply Governor’s Computer Science Institute June 16 – June 22 West Virginia University, Morgantown April 15 Governor’s Honors Academy June 16 – July 3 Fairmont State University March 29 Governor’s School for Literacy through Arts, Culture and History June 23 – June 28 West Virginia Culture Center; West Virginia State University March 29 Governor’s School for Entrepreneurship July 7 – July 21 Marshall University March 22 Governor’s STEM Institute – Session 1 July 6 – July 13 West Virginia University, Morgantown April 12 Governor’s STEM Institute – Session 2 July 14 – July 21 West Virginia University, Morgantown April 12 Governor’s STEM Institute July 7 – July 20 Green Bank Observatory April 12 Governor’s School for the Arts June 23 – July 13 West Virginia Wesleyan College March 1

Dating back to 1984, the Governor’s Schools have provided decades of extended, summer learning to thousands of West Virginia children.

