Applications now being accepted for 2024 Governor’s Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced on Thursday that the application period for the 2024 Governor’s Schools is now open.
West Virginia Governor’s Schools offer in-depth and engaging summer learning opportunities in residential environments.
These are available at no cost to families, and held at colleges, universities and notable locations statewide.
Through a rigorous application process, students apply to attend these schools taught by college faculty.
Dates, locations and application deadlines for each Governor’s School are:
|Name
|Dates
|Location
|Deadline to Apply
|Governor’s Computer Science Institute
|June 16 – June 22
|West Virginia University, Morgantown
|April 15
|Governor’s Honors Academy
|June 16 – July 3
|Fairmont State University
|March 29
|Governor’s School for Literacy through Arts, Culture and History
|June 23 – June 28
|West Virginia Culture Center; West Virginia State University
|March 29
|Governor’s School for Entrepreneurship
|July 7 – July 21
|Marshall University
|March 22
|Governor’s STEM Institute – Session 1
|July 6 – July 13
|West Virginia University, Morgantown
|April 12
|Governor’s STEM Institute – Session 2
|July 14 – July 21
|West Virginia University, Morgantown
|April 12
|Governor’s STEM Institute
|July 7 – July 20
|Green Bank Observatory
|April 12
|Governor’s School for the Arts
|June 23 – July 13
|West Virginia Wesleyan College
|March 1
Dating back to 1984, the Governor’s Schools have provided decades of extended, summer learning to thousands of West Virginia children.
All applications are posted online and available here.
Click here for more information.
