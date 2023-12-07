Bridgeport native named WVU Student Ambassador

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -To be a representative for something you grew up admiring is surely the definition of a dream come true; and at WVU a local native was given the opportunity to make her dreams a reality.

“I’ve actually been going to WVU football games ever since I was two years old if you can believe that, not sure what that says about my parents, but I have pretty much bled gold and blue. I came home from the hospital in a mountaineer onesie and probably learned country roads before I knew the ABC’s”

Janie Prunty has been a mountaineer at heart since birth and she now has yet another reason to fall deeper in love with the blue and gold. Prunty is 1 of 10 WVU students to be named as a Presidential Student Ambassador for the spring semester. As an ambassador, the Bridgeport native, will be tasked with speaking and participating in community events to bring awareness to the great things happening at WVU. Although she grew up in the mountaineers backyard, the opportunity to be a representative for the states school is still a surreal experience.

“It is a very humbling experience coming from the small town of Bridgeport and being able to have this opportunity. Being able to grow up there and now have the opportunity to now go to WVU and be able to represent, it’s just an awesome feeling”

Not only is this a great opportunity for Prunty to serve the university she grew up loving, but it also provides a chance to connect with the greater West Virginia community. While get a head start pursing her other dream.

“Within the ambassador program we our doing community service projects, so I’m very excited to get more involved with the community here in Morgantown as well as go to area schools here in the state of West Virginia, working with them. As a future educator, I’m very excited to get into that system and network with them and to be able to hopefully get them excited about college which is a very far time away from them, but just to kind of speak about my experience and be able to work with those students.”

Prunty and other ambassadors are set to start their duties next semester.

