City of Bridgeport looking to acquire Main Street property in Monday’s Council Meeting

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A long-standing lot on Bridgeport’s Main Street that has been home to multiple businesses for decades will likely soon be city ownership.

At this coming Monday’s Bridgeport City Council meeting, the city’s governing body will be asked to authorize the purchase of .45 acres at 244 West Main Street. The lot in question sits on the corner of Main Street and Virginia Avenue and was more recently home to Mike Kelley’s Appliance Repair.

Action on that matter, and several others, will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex. There is a 6:00 p.m. work session, but it is an executive session.

“It’s for sale and the city is always looking at ways to situation ourselves for the future, including the recent strategic planning meeting about the future operations of the city itself,” said Mayor Andy Lang. “The Council feels we should try our best to acquire the property and structure at reasonable fair price. If that happens, ideally, we could work it into our park system.”

Lang said that could help things fall in line with the Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Master Plan for the Benedum Civic Center grounds. He said the plan is still unfinalized and that could be an additional piece.

“I think it is important to remember as we consider this that just because the city is buying something doesn’t mean the city can’t sell it if there is no use for it,” said Lang.

The property in question has been discussed for years. It has been home to gas stations, convenience stores, and various other retail endeavors, including a used car lot. Past City Councils have looked into acquiring it, but that predates Lang, who is in his seventh year as mayor.

“To my knowledge, during my time it was never offered for sale, nor was the city ever approached about it since I’ve been there,” said Lang. “We hope if we move forward, it’s a fit. If it isn’t, we can sell it.

“We had the same philosophy with the Towne House (East) property (on Main Street),” Lang continued. “We initially didn’t know if we were going to utilize it, and now we’re pretty sure that we are for the police department.”

If the city does acquire it, Lang said discussion will begin on what to do with the building. Demolition could be an option, but also keeping it for a specific purpose could be determined if feasible.

“I would imagine that discussion would come after an engineer assesses the structure,” said Lang. “That could determine a lot of things if we move ahead.”

Lang said an offer has been made. That number will not be disclosed, he said, until the purchase becomes official.

It is not the only matter involving real estate. Council will be asked to approve the sale, at public auction, of. A 2.06 parcel located at Charles Pointe. The parcel is home to the Greater Bridgeport Convention and Visitors Bureau and previously was home to the Harrison County campus of Fairmont State University and the headquarters of the Mountain East Conference.

The building is owned by the Bridgeport Municipal Building Commission. It leases the building to the City of Bridgeport who subleases it to the CVB. Both the city and the CVB have to agree to the auction. Both are expected to agree to that.

Under the awards and presentations, four city employees were presented with their employee service awards. Rebecca Deem (10 years), Louis Janssen (15 years), Chris Barto (15 years), and Brett Stewart (15 years) will be recognized.

Also, the city will recognize winners of this year’s National Municipal Government Art Contest. The elementary school students from the city submit art that is judged to be used in the city’s annual calendar.

Under other business that will see action are Council being asked to consider and reappoint Kerry Hess, Jason Myers, Joseph Bundy, Cynthia Murphy, and Sidney Jackson to the Bridgeport Emergency Services Council. They will be reappointed for a three-year term running from Jan. 1, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2027.

Lang will be asked to enter into agreements that will provide funding through JAG (Justice Assistance Grant) grants for positions on the police force as well. The resolutions include a resolution for an agreement with the Division of Justice & Community Services for $72,000 that will help fund the Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force. The other resolution is for an agreement with the Division of Justice & Community Services for $30,000 for the Prevention and Resource Officer (PRO) for the school system.

The meeting is open to the public. There is a public forum near the start of the meeting for anyone wishing to address the city’s governing body.

Deacon Chris Scott of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church will give the invocation.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.