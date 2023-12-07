City of Morgantown Receives Grant for Firefighter Cancer Screenings

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown accepted a grant to fund cancer screenings for Morgantown firefighters.

The grant totaled $57,000 and funded cancer screenings which took place Monday, Dec. 4, through Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

The screenings included multi-cancer early detection blood testing and comprehensive diagnostic ultrasounds for early diagnosis and treatment of occupational cancer.

The Cancer Council defines “occupational cancer” as “those that occur due to exposure to carcinogenic (cancer-causing) agents in the workplace.”

“Cancer is the number one killer of firefighters. It used to be heart disease... but now cancer is the number one killer,” said Jayson Nicewarner, a lieutenant with the Morgantown Fire Department. “Firefighters are 9% more likely to get cancer than the general population, and 14% more likely to die from cancer than the general population.”

The screenings were funded by the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) and executed by GRAIL and United Diagnostic Services, LLC.

United Diagnostic Services, LLC specializes in comprehensive wellness screening and testing programs through advanced diagnostic techniques. The company emphasizes early detection and timely treatment for improved outcomes of its clients.

GRAIL is a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, when it can be cured. GRAIL is focused on alleviating the global burden of cancer by developing technology to detect and identify deadly cancer types early.

